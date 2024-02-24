‘Lorcana’ pre-release at Astral Games in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – You may have heard of card trading games like Pokémon or Magic the Gathering, but there’s a new competitor hitting the shelves and it’s popular.

Lorcana, a Disney-themed card game, has another round of cards being released this weekend and Astral Games and Medford is in on it.

The game takes beloved characters from well known movies like Zootopia, The Lion King and Frozen. It then assigns them special powers and hit-points.

Each card is designed by an artist and Medford local Adam Bunch has had the chance to contribute his art for a number of cards. He’ll be at Astral Games launch event offering signatures and unique character sketches for your Lorcana cards.

“We’re hoping to have a huge line out the door. It is, one, a big celebration of the release of this new set… just again have enough people to come through to visit Adam’s table,” said Aaron Hassell from Ritual Games.

The Arcana deck pre-release party happens Saturday (February 24) at noon at the Medford store. The in-store event also includes chances to trade cards with other players.

You can get tickets at Astral Games website.

