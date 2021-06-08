Grants Pass Police wanting to warn people about ‘donation’ scam

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety wants to warn people about a scam going on in Josephine County.
Sergeant Mike Miner with GPDPS says people have been getting phone calls from someone, asking them if they’d make a donation towards the officer who was recently assaulted at the Boatnik Carnival.
Sergeant Miner says the calls were made without the knowledge or approval of the department or the officer who was assaulted.
“We would like to know whose making these phone calls, obviously do an investigation to determine whether or not anybody actually did make any donations to this person, though it’s obviously fraudulent,” said Sgt. Miner.
If you receive a suspicious phone call or have any information, contact the police at 541-450-6260.
Sgt. Miner says people should always verify with organizations to make sure donations are legitimate before donating money.
