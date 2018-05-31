Grants Pass School District considering cell phone policy

Grants Pass, Ore. — Grants Pass School District is considering an update to its cell phone policies.
Several teachers have voiced concern that students are getting distracted.
But Grants Pass High School senior Hunter Morazan says strict rules on cell phones could potentially be problematic.
He says a few students allow their phones to distract them, but others use it for school work.
Morazan says he likes the policy set by one of his teachers who will only take a student’s phone away, if he or she isn’t using it for the right reasons.
“He says it’s like work. As long as you don’t let it distract it from what you’re doing, it’s good. If you’re using it to help what you’re doing it’s even greater. it’s just a matter of what you’re using it for,” Morazan said.
Morazan believes cell phones are a good alternative to laptops if a student can’t afford a computer.
