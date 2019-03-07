Growers and Crafters Market returns to Medford and Ashland

MEDFORD, Ore. — You know we’re getting closer to spring when the Rogue Valley Growers and Crafters Market returns!
Thursday was the first day farmers and local businesses were at Hawthorne Park for the 2019 season.
This marks the 32nd year of the open-air gatherings in Medford and Ashland.
One fan-favorite—Northwest Pineapple—said when the market is in session, Thursday is their favorite day of the week.
“It’s just the community,” said Northwest Pineapple owner Kinzie Whitman. “It’s the whole spirit of it. It’s just happy, especially when the sun’s out and there’s so many moms and families that come with their kiddos, so it just brings a really cool vibe to the whole day.”
The market is open every Thursday through November at Hawthorne Park from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m..
The Ashland markets are on Tuesdays at The Armory during the same hours.
