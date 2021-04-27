Happy Camp cheer team wins 2nd place in national championships

HAPPY CAMP, Ore. – Months after the Slater Fire tore through the community of Happy Camp, some of the littlest kids in town brought home a win this weekend.
The Rush Cheer and Dance team got 2nd place at nationals in their division.
The kids on the cheer and dance team range from 7-12 years old. Three of the team members lost their homes from the slater fire. The team’s coach, Savana Oliver-Hickey, told NBC5 News she couldn’t ask for a harder working group of kids.
The team’s next competition is in two weeks in Las Vegas.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]