Harper’s Ice Cream Co. opens in Phoenix

PHOENIX, Ore. – The line stretched out the door for Phoenix’s newest ice cream shop.

Harper’s Ice Cream Company officially opened its doors on November 26th. The grand opening didn’t just have some of the best-handcrafted ice cream around, the grinch also stopped by to take pictures with the kids.

Business owner Doug Harper says the number of people who showed up to support his business made him speechless. He says he opened this business to share his love of ice cream with the community.

“I wanted to do that thing that happens when you have that favorite ice cream for the first time, when you have that favorite ice cream for the first time there is something that happens it happened to me and I think it happens to a lot of people,” said Doug Harper.

The company specializes in handmade ice cream that Harper makes himself. Harper says he plans to have a rotating menu with over 100 flavors already picked out.

You can stop by Harper’s Ice Cream Company, Wednesday to Sunday from 3 to 8:30 at 721 Main St Suite I9 Phoenix.