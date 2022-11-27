Toys for Tots attempts to fill a bus with toys

MEDFORD, Ore. Toys for Tots was at the Rogue Valley Mall on November 26th filling up a bus with toys for the holiday season.

Organizers say they tried something big this year inviting holiday shoppers to help Toys for Tots fill an entire school bus with toys to help out kids in need of a gift this holiday season.

Local groups like The Rogue Valley Classic Cruisers and a unit of Marine Corps poolees and their recruiters loaded up their vehicles full of gifts to help fill the bus.

Organizers say last year they supported more than 14,000-kids and they expect the county to need that level of support again this year.

If you need support this year or would like to donate you can visit their website.