Heavy rain in the region could case landslides

MEDFORD, Ore. – Though nothing like we saw before the holiday, we are still getting another winter storm in our region this week.

People in Southern Oregon can expect to see heavy winds and rain throughout the week. ODOT says this could cause landslides along the coast.

It says there are multiple active landslides along the coast, and heavy rains can cause unstable hillsides to fall onto the road. ODOT says travelers should drive slowly in heavy rain, and around blind corners.

“Especially during heavier rainy times at night because there is a higher chance that you can round a corner on a more rural coast route and then be confronted with a bunch of rocks and dirt,” said Matt Noble, Public Information Officer with ODOT.

Noble says drivers should check TripCheck before they travel, to see if there have been any slides along their route.