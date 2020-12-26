Holiday DUII patrols in effect

JACKSON CO., Ore. – The holiday season may be filled with good laughs and joy, but the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office is warning everyone to beware of impaired drivers.
Sheriff deputies said traditionally they see more impaired drivers during the holiday season. It’s why they’re increasing patrols for the next couple of weeks.
The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office said has a zero-tolerance policy for impaired drivers. If caught, you could be arrested and even see jail time.
“We’re out there every day looking for DUII drivers. Especially around this time of year, it seems to be more prevalent around the holiday season and new years,” Sheriff Dep. Derrick Moore.
With colder weather hitting the rogue valley, Dept. Moore said bad weather plus intoxication equals worse outcomes. Christmas morning deputies were at a non-fatal crash dealing with a DUII.
The agency says if you’ve had anything to drink or smoke and are second-guessing your ability to drive it’s best to get a ride from someone else.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]