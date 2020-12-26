Home
Holiday DUII patrols in effect

JACKSON CO., Ore. – The holiday season may be filled with good laughs and joy, but the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office is warning everyone to beware of impaired drivers.

Sheriff deputies said traditionally they see more impaired drivers during the holiday season. It’s why they’re increasing patrols for the next couple of weeks.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office said has a zero-tolerance policy for impaired drivers. If caught, you could be arrested and even see jail time.

“We’re out there every day looking for DUII drivers. Especially around this time of year, it seems to be more prevalent around the holiday season and new years,” Sheriff Dep. Derrick Moore.

With colder weather hitting the rogue valley, Dept. Moore said bad weather plus intoxication equals worse outcomes. Christmas morning deputies were at a non-fatal crash dealing with a DUII.

The agency says if you’ve had anything to drink or smoke and are second-guessing your ability to drive it’s best to get a ride from someone else.

