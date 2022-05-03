How to prepare for a wildfire before it hits

SOUTHERN OREGON, —The Oregon Health Authority, Department of Environmental Quality, and Oregon State University are educating the public on wildfire smoke and its impact. The Smoke Ready Oregon Webinar Monday was on how to prepare for wildfire smoke as the start of fire season approaches.

Wildfires produce air pollution in the form of smoke. Inhaling the particulates in smoke can be increasingly dangerous to your health.

The presentation shared that the combination of increasing global temperatures and more severe drought creates more favorable conditions for wildfires to start. Experts recommend taking steps to prepare before a wildfire hits.

Have a plan for food, water, medication, and evacuation, keep N-95s on hand, use HEPA air filters in your home, and sign up for DEQ air quality advisories.

“As you’re getting ready for wildfire season, while you’re outside creating your defensible space, consider looking at your doors and windows, are they sealing properly can you close any vents that are exposing your indoor air to the outside air just make sure these things are functioning properly,” said Jamie Bash, OHA Risk Communications Analyst with the OHA.

The DEQ recommends staying up to date on air quality advisories, you can do that by vising oregonsmoke.blogspot.com