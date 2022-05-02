Shooting suspect arrested in Trail

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A suspect was arrested for allegedly shooting a woman in rural Jackson County

Police said on the evening of Sunday, May 1, a woman with a gunshot wound flagged down a Jackson County Fire District Four firetruck in the Shady Cove area. She was later taken to a hospital where she was reportedly in stable condition.

The woman told the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office she was shot at the 1500 block of Highway 227 in Trail. Deputies responded to the location and contacted the property’s owner, who was uninvolved.

Eventually, the shooting suspect, 34-year-old Robert Carl Baker of Trail, was arrested and charged with assault, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, and reckless endangering.

The case remains under investigation.