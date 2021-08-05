Home
How wildfire smoke is affecting farmers markets

MEDFORD, Ore. – Some local farmers pulled out of the weekly growers market Thursday in Medford. Their peers told NBC5 News it’s because the smoke is so bad.

Dale Thompson of Brandywine Fisheries says it’s not only farmers not coming to the market, it’s also customers. Smoke is no stranger to the Rogue Valley, but still, he says the majority of people stay at home. But Thompson still shows up.

“I just come out because of the market. It’s all about top-of-the-mind marketing with me until they call the market off I’ll stay, I’ll show up and do my job,” said Thompson.

While Thompson has seen his usual customers still come out, it’s nothing compared to the sunny summer day crowds. He recently went to a farmers market in Canyonville where the smoke is worse. He said he saw less than 50 people the entire day.

