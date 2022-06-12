Huge turn out for Medford Pride

MEDFORD, Ore. – Hundreds of people came out to show their pride at Medford’s first pride event on June 11th. The event featured performances by poets and drag performers, along with over 50-vendors selling food and art.

There were also activities and booths from local businesses and non-profit organizations. Organizers said it was great to see people of all ages come out to celebrate in the name of loving everyone for who they are.

“It has been months of really hard work making this thing happen and when I first came here and saw everyone here I just started crying because I was just so overwhelmed with just how beautiful it is seeing this community show up and show out for all of us its amazing,” said Payton Henderson, a member of the Pride Planning Committee.

She said she was happy to see kids at the event having a great time. Organizers stated the goal of the event is to celebrate the diversity of the local queer community and the people who support and uplift them.