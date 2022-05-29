Huge turnout for the 2022 Boatnik Parade

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The excitement at Boatnik continued on May 28th with its annual street parade.

6th street was packed as families gathered for memorial day weekend. There were one hundred floats from local businesses, school bands, veteran organizations, and much more.

There were even some appearances from some Star Wars and comic book characters. Participants were proud to be a part of the celebration.

The theme of this year’s parade is those who protect and serve our children. Keeping with the theme, organizers tell us some of the proceeds from Boatnik goes towards local kids groups.