Hundreds lose power after totaled White City structure fire

WHITE CITY, Ore. – Firefighters respond to a building engulfed in flames, as hundreds lose power. NBC5 News was the first on the scene of a structure fire in White City Wednesday evening. Two people were taken into the hospital. The cause of the fire is still an ongoing investigation. Fire District 3 told NBC5 News there were multiple calls of explosions at a warehouse in White City.

The fire was on the 15-hundred block of Antelope Rd. Fire District 3 said one building is totaled after the fire.

Four people were in or around the storage facility at the time. Two were taken to the hospital.

“[Firefighters] encountered a challenge just getting through the gate. They had to force the gate in order to get back towards the facility. And there was involvement with a power line and transformer,” said Fire Chief Bob Horton, Fire Dist. 3.

Twenty firefighters responded in order to contain the fire from spreading to nearby businesses.

Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fire.

Pacific Power said power is out for just over 200 customers. Power is estimated to be restored by 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

