I-5 closed between Yreka & Redding

ASHLAND, Ore. —Weather is really picking up the further you head South.

There are road alerts to be aware of if you’re daring to drive through this storm.

According to TripCheck, drivers can expect a 20 minute to 2 hour delay getting over the Siskiyou Summit.

The Oregon Department of Transportation crews say Interstate 5, Siskiyou Summit mile post 11-0 have full chain requirements for all vehicles except 4×4’s unless towing.

Interstate 5 is closed between Yreka and Redding due to blizzard conditions and heavy snow.

Crews from ODOT have been out all day long, preparing for this winter storm.

“What we don’t want to have happened is stranded motorists in snow zones where we can not get plows operating and then they end up stuck,” says Gary Leaming with ODOT.

At this point, Leaming says if you haven’t hit the road, don’t.

If you absolutely need to, make sure you’re prepared for the possibility of getting stuck.

To check road conditions in Oregon use, TripCheck.com, and the site: quick map in California.

 

