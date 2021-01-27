MSD holds family webinar for return to campus

MEDFORD, Ore. —The Medford School District hosted families during a webinar for on campus learning.
Parents will have until the 29th to decide if they would like to send their child back to school or opt for the Medford Online Academy.
Superintendent Brett Champion says that it is a decision parents should not make lightly.
“The incredible work that has gone on to ensure that we are following every single guideline that the state of Oregon and Jackson County Public Health has put forward,” says Champion.
MSD will also host a webinar on January 27th at 5:30 pm to talk about Medford’s Online Academy.
For more information, visit medford.k12.org
