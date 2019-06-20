Illegal fireworks prohibited at Lake Selmac this 4th of July

LAKE SELMAC, Ore. – Regulations against illegal fireworks will be enforced at a popular 4th of July celebration spot this summer.
Earlier this year, the public was asked what they thought about making changes to fireworks rules at Lake Selmac during the 4th of July holiday.
Josephine County Parks said they had concerns regarding pedestrian safety, fire hazards, and the amount of trash left behind.
Normally, fireworks of all kinds are banned in Josephine County parks. However, Lake Selmac has been an exception to the rule on the 4th of July holiday only. “Every year, crowds flock to Lake Selmac for a free-for-all fireworks show, where individuals set off fireworks all around the lake,” parks officials said. “These illegal fireworks result in a fire every year.”
On June 20, the county announced they’d start enforcing rules barring the use of illegal fireworks. The decision comes after the parks department received feedback from the public and local firefighters.
For July 4, 2019, only Oregon-purchased fireworks will be permitted at the lake. All aerial fireworks that don’t have a permit will be confiscated and could result in a fine.
“While Parks staff appreciate the celebratory spirit of the event, responsibility and safety need to be kept as first priority,” the parks department said.
A community clean-up event will be held on July 5. If you’d like to volunteer, visit http://www.josephinecountyparks.com