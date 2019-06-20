Sen. Merkley seeks to enforce congressional war authorization amid Iran tensions

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A U.S. Senator from Oregon is pushing for a bill that would forbid a war with Iran without congressional approval.
Merkley released the following statement amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran:
“The events of the last twenty-four hours have put us in a truly dangerous and precarious moment. War with Iran would be a reckless, disastrous mistake. It’s clear that the members of the Trump team who have been beating the war drums see their opening to force a confrontation. They appear to be actively working to ratchet up tensions and manipulate the President into launching an unauthorized war as soon as possible.
“Congress needs to act immediately to prevent this administration from starting a war in Iran without congressional authorization,” Senator Merkley said. “Only Congress has the power to vote to take our country to war, and we cannot let our constitutional duty be usurped by saber-rattlers in this administration. The Senate must vote without delay on our amendment to bar any unauthorized war with Iran.”
Sen. Merkley’s statements come after the Pentagon said Iran shot down an unmanned U.S. drone flying through international airspace in the Strait of Hormuz between the United Arab Emirates and Oman. Iranian officials contend the drone was in Iranian airspace—a report the U.S. Air Force’s Central Command called “categorically false.”
President Donald Trump calls the actions from Iran a “very big mistake.” When asked what his response would be, the president said, “You’ll see.”
While the commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said his country has no intention of going to war, the alleged attack comes as Iran threatened to increase its uranium stockpiles after the U.S. pulled out of the 2015 International Nuclear Accord.