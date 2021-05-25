Jackson Co. Assessor says he has no plans to resign after costly error

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore — Some residents in Jackson County may owe more in property taxes than first believed, following a tax form mistake by the Assessor’s office.
During last Tuesday’s board of commissioners meeting, leaders noted that Almeda fire victims were mistakenly given the wrong tax forms to document losses last year.
The error could cost thousands of dollars in taxes and also affect local departments.
RELATED STORY: Jackson Co. Assessor under fire after tax form mistake could cost thousands
Newly elected County Assessor David Arrasmith, told NBC5 that there is a formula error in the system template that may have led to the mistake. He says the template, which is used to calculate fire damages for homes and buildings, has not been fixed since 2014.
“Unfortunately when we had the fires last September, staff used that template in the same manner that we’ve always used it,” Arrasmith said. “The error in the formula on the worksheet caused a problem in calculating an adjustment on the tax bill.”
Arrasmith says the formula makes it easier to document losses. In an effort to prevent another mistake, he says the office is working with the Oregon Department of Revenue to create new tax forms.
“It was a mistake, I wish our office hadn’t done it,” Arrasmith says. “We assigned about six people to work on the prorations as people filed it with our office. We have until June 30th to get the work done.”
Arrasmith’s four-year term started in January. Following posts from local outlets, he says he has no plans on resigning after the mistake.
Anthony Carter is a reporter for NBC5 News. He grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and graduated from Elizabethtown College in 2019. Anthony started his career as a print journalist, covering New York sports and the NBA Draft. He then started his own sports podcast and website covering the Arena Football League. Anthony moved to the Rogue Valley in 2019 as a news producer before joining the NBC5 News family. Anthony likes to workout at the gym, play basketball, and root for his Atlanta Hawks and New York Jets. Want to connect with Anthony? send him an email: [email protected]