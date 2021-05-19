Jackson Co. Assessor under fire after tax form mistake could cost thousands

JACKSON CO., Ore.– A Jackson County elected official is facing criticism after he’s accused of failing to correct errors that cost nearly half a million dollars in taxes.
David Arrasmith, Jackson county’s assessor, came under fire at the weekly county board of commissioners meeting Tuesday.
During the meeting, the board discussed an incorrect usage of tax forms mistakenly given to Almeda fire victims who lost their property. County Administrator Danny Jordan was particularly blunt with Arrasmith, bringing the errors to the light and calling upon Arrasmith to take responsibility.
Jordan said to Arrasmith, “You’re the elected assessor. It’s your job to ensure that these things are done correctly. We’re talking 28 hundred people or more, accounts, that were impacted by this and you’ve been minimally involved.”
The county is currently hoping for the state to pass legislation that would knock off $100,000 of the $466,000 owed. Jordan says this mistake could affect taxing districts like fire departments and other county governments.
Some fire victims will be notified that they may have to pay additional property tax. Although Arrasmith gave no future plans to avoid similar mistakes, he did apologize and took full responsibility.
