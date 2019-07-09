Jackson Co. Commissioner speaks in D.C.

WASHINGTON D.C. – A familiar face was on capitol hill this week, talking about the impacts of wildfires in Jackson County. Commissioner Colleen Roberts joined President Donald Trump for a press conference Monday.
Commissioner Roberts was only invited to D.C. about a week in advance. It was so last minute, she wasn’t notified of her role until she was on her way across the country.
She spoke at a press conference Monday about wildfire management and the impacts of smoke. Commissioner Roberts said she is happy Jackson County is getting some recognition.
“What an experience and great for our county to get some attention on the issues, the very core issues we’re really working on,” Commissioner Roberts said.
She said she supports President Trump’s Executive Order to reduce the hazardous fuel loads in federal forests. In regards to wildfires, she said there is still a lot of work that needs to be done.
After spending only three days in D.C., Commissioner Roberts was welcomed back home by her family and friends. She said she enjoyed her time in D.C., but she is happy to be back in Southern Oregon.
