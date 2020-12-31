Jackson Co. hires contractor to evaluate emergency response

JACKSON CO., Ore.– Jackson County is paying a consulting company to do a report on how well it responded to the Almeda fire.
Harvey Brag, senior deputy county administrator, says the county has hired IEM, an emergency management consultant, to perform an after action report.
He says it will perform an extensive review of communications between county administration and police and fire teams, as well as analyze how successful state and local agencies were in evacuation efforts.
The consultant will also look at fire clean-up and prevention.
Brag says the partnership took longer than expected to confirm.
He says the county is in talks with IEM about a timeline for the project, but they don’t have one yet.
