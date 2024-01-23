OHA: RRMC infection spike coincides with alleged drug diversion

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has revealed healthcare associated infections spiked at Asante’s RRMC during the same time a nurse allegedly replaced patient’s pain medication with tap water.

We reported late last week that the Oregon Health Authority is not investigating the alleged drug diversion case at Asante at this time, but it is reviewing the situation.

The OHA says that it needs to review complaints at a facility, before determining whether or not it has jurisdiction to investigate.

But it has confirmed to us that RRMC saw dozens of infection cases from 2022 to 2023, that were acquired at Asante’s signature hospital.

The OHA records these central line infections over a span of years.

As NBC5 News previously reported, Asante acknowledged these healthcare associated infections, or HAIs, but the OHA is now providing the numbers that illustrate a spike.

From 2016 to 2021, the hospital would see one to three infections a year, save for 2020, the beginning of the pandemic, which had seven.

But in 2022, the OHA reports that Asante saw 15 infections and then in 2023, another 14.

These years coincide with a period of time when sources tell us a nurse was replacing ICU patient’s fentanyl pain medication, with non- sterile tap water, which may have caused multiple deaths from infections.

The OHA said it is taking this case seriously.

OHA spokesperson, Jonathan Modie said,

“This is about patient health and safety and assuring compliance with our, the federal CMS standards, I think hospitals in Oregon want to keep their patients safe and healthy. And that’s what OHA works to do.”

The OHA said it has different programs, like the Healthcare Associated Infections Program and Health Care Regulation and Quality Improvement Program to help assure that hospitals comply with these standards.

If the OHA does investigate, they will be looking to see whether Asante’s systems and processes meet the minimum requirements in federal and state law to protect patient health and safety.

Failure to meet those requirements have varying ramifications on the state and federal level, including even losing its license.

