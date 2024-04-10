Jackson County Wildfire Resiliency Permit Center closing

Posted by Maximus Osburn April 9, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Jackson County Wildfire Resiliency Permit Center is closing later this month.

The center was created after the 2020 Almeda and South Obenchain fires. For the past three and a half years, it helped process building permits and disburse grant payments for people impacted by the fires. According to the county, it issued over 1,300 expedited permits for rebuilding residential and commercial structures throughout the county.

It also says that even after the closure, people can still reach out to Jackson County Development Services for permits, grants and other wildfire information. It will close on April 22.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Maximus Osburn
View More Posts
Maximus Osburn is a reporter for NBC5 News. He studied at California State University-Northridge, graduating with a degree in Broadcasting. Maximus is an avid martial arts enthusiast and combat sports fan. He even traveled to Thailand to train with martial arts experts. Maximus loves movies, nature, and doing things outside his comfort zone, like swimming in sub-freezing lakes in the winter.
Anchor / Reporter
Skip to content