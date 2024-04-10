Jackson County Wildfire Resiliency Permit Center closing

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Jackson County Wildfire Resiliency Permit Center is closing later this month.

The center was created after the 2020 Almeda and South Obenchain fires. For the past three and a half years, it helped process building permits and disburse grant payments for people impacted by the fires. According to the county, it issued over 1,300 expedited permits for rebuilding residential and commercial structures throughout the county.

It also says that even after the closure, people can still reach out to Jackson County Development Services for permits, grants and other wildfire information. It will close on April 22.

