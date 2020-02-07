Home
Jacksonville Police report 8 car break-ins

Jacksonville Police report 8 car break-ins all over the town of Jacksonville in the last several days.

A majority of the vehicles were left unlocked, but in 2 cases windows were broken.

Locals said they were surprised this could happen in their community.

Officers are reminding people to lock up cars, remove valuables and if you see something suspicious, call 911.

