Jurassic Empire returns to Jackson Co. Expo with drive-through exhibit

CENTRAL POINT, Ore — Jurassic Empire which normally hosts indoor exhibits across the state and California, made a return to the Jackson County Expo with a different style Thursday.

Due to the pandemic, the organization is holding a drive-through view of the dinosaur exhibit. Though the typical experience may not be the same as previous years, staff say the dinosaurs are still big and close enough to see.

“You’re out of the house and in your car…but you’re also having a family fun day together,” David Eldika who is the general manager of the Jurassic Empire told NBC5. “Its out of the comfort of your vehicle and the dinosaurs are up close and personal.”

Tickets are required to attend and the entrance is at gate 5. The last day at the Expo will be Sunday April 4th, and will move to Portland next week. More details can be found on their website, https://jurassicempire.com/tickets.html

