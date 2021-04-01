Klamath County approved to vaccinate Phase 1B Group 7; Frontline workers now eligible

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore — Klamath county has been given the green light to vaccinate people eligible under Phase 1b Group 7 immediately.
Valeree Lane with Klamath County Public Health says the county was approved Wednesday. She adds that full vaccinations among eligible groups have been going well compared to other counties in the state.
As of Tuesday, more than 15,000 people in the county have been vaccinated.
“We have more latitude moving forward to get people vaccinated, and that’s really a gift.” Lane told NBC5 news.
Phase 1b Group 7 includes:
- Frontline workers as described by the CDC
- People living in multi-generational homes
- Adults 16 and older with underlying medical conditions
To check eligibility status and where to get vaccinated, visit: https://getvaccinated.oregon.gov/#/
