Fire in Cave Junction destroys 1 home, 4 cars

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the fire chief tells me carburetor cleaner and a heater are the likely culprits.
The fire happened off of South Caves Highway around 8:30 last night.
Illinois Valley Fire Chief, John Holmes, says the cleaner and heater were also near propane tanks – which likely led to the fire spreading so quickly.
“If they’re working outside on vehicles or anything like that, make sure that it’s well ventilated and the chemicals being utilized – make sure you read them and make sure they’re not near anything heater related. When storing your propane tanks, make sure they’re away from your homes,” said Holmes.
He says a firefighter that was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation was released this morning and is doing well.
Holmes also says the owner of the home was treated for burns on his hand and released.
