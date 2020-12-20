Last minute Christmas shoppers support local business

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Last minute Christmas shoppers are helping keep local businesses busy on the last weekend before the holiday.
The owner of Wild Rogue Emporium says she has been averaging about 120 customers the last few days.
She says she’s been selling a lot of apparel as many families are doing some last minute gift shopping.
“All the sudden the last couple of days Christmas has picked up, people are shopping safely, following all the protocols and it’s a bustling downtown area, we love it,” said owner, Jan Bertaggia.
The owner wants to remind people that shopping local for the holidays is crucial, in order for stores to stay open next year.
