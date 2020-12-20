Home
Local business raises over $3k for Access

MEDFORD, Ore. — Spin Medford donated all of its Friday sales to Access’ ‘Fire and Relief Program.’

The funds will go towards low-income families affected by the wildfires.

Owner Dave Morris says his shop on Elm Avenue raised around $3,200 dollars for the program.

“Access has been around for a long time and they’ve been doing a lot for the community, so I thought why not donate to them and it can go to their fire relief program?” Said Spin Medford owner, Dave Morris.

Morris says as his business grows, he looks forward to helping out the community again in the future.

