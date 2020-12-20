People are stocking up on winter sporting goods

MEDFORD, Ore. — A Medford ski shop says business is booming with nearby Mt. Ashland opening.
Owner of the Rogue Ski Shop, Bob Matthews, says the last two days have been busy with people buying winter sporting goods.
He says a best seller right now are the ‘alpine touring’ ski skins.
“There’s a lot of families who want to go out and skiing, get the kids out from the behind the computer and get them doing something. So we’re seeing a lot of families coming to buy cross country skis for their kids,” said Matthews.
He says he believes more customers are coming through because outdoor sports are socially distanced.
