Last week of Halloween sweets and scares

MEDFORD, Ore. — With Halloween only days away, time is running out to hit the haunted houses and pumpkin patches.
You can still stuff your schedule with scares with some haunted houses running through November first.
Bigham Farm in Central Point concluded its pumpkin patch picking, hay rides, sweets and sling shots on Sunday.
Merryl Presbyterian Church in Klamath Falls also concluded its pumpkin picking Sunday.
Some haunted houses are not even opening due to COVID regulations.
Others are making adjustments during the pandemic, like The Nightmare Chamber in Medford and Monster Mac’s Lunatic Asylum on Main Street in Klamath Falls.
“We can’t walk up to people anymore, you have to keep a distance. When you get right in someone’s face, it adds to the scare. Basically, a lot of changes for COVID,” “Monster Mac” Mccune said.
The Saw Experience in Medford moved from indoors to an outdoor live experience and the annual Circus of Screams in Eagle Point requires appointments for its guests.
Harris U-Pick in Fort Jones, CA still has pumpkins available as well as The Fort Dick Pumpkin Patch.
