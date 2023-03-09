Local agencies celebrate International Women’s Day

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. —It’s International Women’s Day and we’re honoring the hard-working women in male-dominated fields locally.

“The job just is what it is it’s dirty it’s heavy lifting and it’s hard work and it’s never gonna not be that.”

That’s what each day at work looks like for Danielle Hauser. She started out as a volunteer with Applegate Fire District 9.

The 33-year-old worked her way up to become a firefighter and EMT with Rural Metro Fire.

“I love the adrenaline, I love the hard work I love the physical nature of the job I love the incredible range of skillets I have to develop,” said Hauser

She’s one of just 3 women firefighters in the department. She admits that being in a male-dominated field has been a challenge, but it’s one she’s up for.

“While there is more pressure and while that first impression matters, I feel like I need to be able to lift as heavy as my male firefighters and need to be able to perform the job there’s also additional strengths that I bring to it,” said Hauser.

She says there’s also a push to get more females into the field. That includes educating young women about the industry. The Rogue girls fire camp gives young girls a chance to learn what it’s like to be a firefighter.

Other first-responding agencies are also tipping their hats to the women in the field. Multiple agencies from Jackson County Sheriff’s office to the Illinois Valley Fire district sharing photos of their team.

For Hauser she says female mentors have played a role in shaping her into the firefighter she is today.

She hopes to do the same for other aspiring female firefighters.