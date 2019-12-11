Home
Local company loads up on socks for Logos Public Charter School students

MEDFORD, Ore. — A copier company has launched a non-profit that will benefit the students of Logos Public Charter School.

Office Technologies, Incorporated has a motto of “knock your socks off” customer service.

Through their non-profit, “Cozy Toes Project”, they’re running a program called Socks from Santa.

They’re accepting sock donations until this Sunday, the 15th.

“You name it, we have Christmas socks, we have toe socks, we have fuzzy novelty socks and all the way up to athletic socks for the kids that are involved in that, warm boot socks for outdoor activities – just anything,” said John Mytinger, president at Office Tech.

Mytinger says they’re still in need of children’s socks.

So far, they have more than 2,000 for the students of Logos Charter School, which will be distributed next week at the school’s Christmas assembly.

