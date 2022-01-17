Local volunteer group seeking winter donations for homeless

MEDFORD, Ore. — Last week we told you about Judi’s Midnight Diner hosting a supply drive for the homeless in the community.

Today, a volunteer with the group, who is homeless himself, tells us donations for the Stay Alive Supply Drive are much needed.

Judi’s Midnight Diner is a pop-up warming shelter in the downtown Medford area that helps keep people warm on Friday and Saturday nights.

The group of volunteers provides warm meals and coffee to homeless people, as well.

Joseph Gibson, a local homeless volunteer for the group, says he became involved because it affects him directly and he wants to help others out.

“I see these people all the time, I rub shoulders with them, I live with them – so I know just how much people need sleeping bags, jackets, more layers – they’re not warm enough,” Gibson said.

Donations needed include tents, jackets, gloves, and more.

Donations for the Stay Alive Supply Drive can be dropped off at Portal Brewing in downtown Medford until the end of February.