Malin Church donates presents to students in need

MALIN, Ore —Thanks to a community effort from Refuge Church Malin, more than 470 students in need, are getting gifts this year.
Local businesses and community members gave donations of presents and school supplies.
Thanks to all these efforts, every Malin, Merrill, and Lost River student will get a holiday gift.
The elementary schools distributed gifts today, Lost River Junior/Senior High School will distribute gifts by bus routes, this Friday.
