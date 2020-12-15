Home
U-Hauls tough to find as people leave the Rogue Valley

SOUTHERN OREGON — If you are trying to rent a U-Haul anytime soon, you may have some trouble, as they are in high demand, locally.

According to U-Haul International, demand is up in the Rogue Valley, specifically for one way moving equipment.

It says the greatest demand is for its largest box trucks.

It is seeing the trend along most of the west coast with Oregonians moving to states like Utah, Wyoming, and Idaho.

U-Haul says it still has equipment available and is working around the clock to meet the demand, it says being flexible with your pickup location, can sometimes lead to better results.

