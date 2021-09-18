Home
Man arrested after US Cellular car fire

MEDFORD, Ore. —One man is in custody Friday after setting a car on fire at US Cellular Field, in Medford. Medford Police and fire department, responded to a fully engulfed vehicle, Friday evening around 6:30.

MPD says a transient man, was trying to get into the car of someone he knew. After witnesses saw smoke, they chased the man down, until police got there and took him into custody.

Medford fire says it brought its brush engine rig, just in case.

“It was a well-involved fire it was a van so a lot of smoke that I’m sure a lot of people saw and we had it under control,” said Medford Fire Department Captain Ryan Stidham.

Nobody was hurt in this fire, and it didn’t spread to any wildland.

Medford Fire says the car was destroyed.

