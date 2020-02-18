Man charged with attempted murder in White City shooting

WHITE CITY, Ore. — Two men were arrested and one was charged in connection to a shooting that left one man injured in White City on Sunday.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said just before 5:20 p.m. Sunday a man was shot in the arm while inside his vehicle parked at an intersection Lakeview and Merry Lane in White City.
According to police, Devon James Wright, 24, and Tylar Jordan Rossiter, 28, were detained after fleeing the scene of the shooting in the victim’s car. Both Wright and Rossiter were originally lodged on parole and probation violations.
“There was some earlier information … indicating that it was a drive-by shooting,” said JCSO Public Information Officer Mike Moran, “that wasn’t the case. It was contained within a vehicle.”
After further investigation, detectives charged Wright with additional charges including attempted murder, assault and robbery Monday evening. Wright was held on $400,000 bail at the Jackson County Jail. Additional charges have yet to be filed against Rossiter, according to JCSO.
As of Monday evening, the sheriff’s office said the victim was still hospitalized for treatment but had non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is continuing. Detectives are asking anyone who may have more information about this case to contact Detective Steven Bohn at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 541-776-6168.
