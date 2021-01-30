Medford City Council to vote on Heart Village Project

MEDFORD, Ore.– Medford City Council is expected to vote soon on the plans for what could be Medford’s newest homeless village
Rogue Retreat says the Heart Village project will cost less than half a million dollars.
The new village would be located at 1118 West 8th Street.
It would include 14 tiny homes, kitchen areas, bathrooms, showers and a shared community space.
Spokesperson Heather Hassett presented the plan to Medford City Council last night.
“They might go from there to detox or into residential treatment. Or they could just stay here and get their treatment here,” she said.
Executive director of Rogue Retreat, Chad McComas, says that property neighbors have already been contacted and are supportive of the project.
Medford city is yet to vote on the project.
The date for that meeting is not yet known.
