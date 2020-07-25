Home
Medford gym gets innovative with mask mandate

MEDFORD, Ore. – Local gyms are getting increasingly innovative helping out members as they’re required to wear masks while working out.

Athletic Edge and ABK Fun in Medford says day one has been overwhelmingly positive for both adult and kid members. The fitness facility opened it’s big bay doors to give our members easy access to the outside.

“We ask them obviously to physically distance at that time. But they can step out those doors to take a breather, take their masks off, get a drink,” said Heidi Fogarty, Customer Service Manager at ABK Fun.

Athletic Edge says if you have breathing issues to try a face shield, rather than a mask.

