Medford gym gets innovative with mask mandate

MEDFORD, Ore. – Local gyms are getting increasingly innovative helping out members as they’re required to wear masks while working out.
Athletic Edge and ABK Fun in Medford says day one has been overwhelmingly positive for both adult and kid members. The fitness facility opened it’s big bay doors to give our members easy access to the outside.
“We ask them obviously to physically distance at that time. But they can step out those doors to take a breather, take their masks off, get a drink,” said Heidi Fogarty, Customer Service Manager at ABK Fun.
Athletic Edge says if you have breathing issues to try a face shield, rather than a mask.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]