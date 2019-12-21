Medford International Airport is adding an extra T.S.A. line

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford’s Airport will soon have an extra T.S.A. line.
The airport has decided to fund and create the new line, after an increase in passengers.
The airport says 1 million passengers have already come through this year.
The line is currently being constructed.
Medford International Airport is hoping the new lane will be open by the end of January.
