Medford International Airport is adding an extra T.S.A. line

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford’s Airport will soon have an extra T.S.A. line.

The airport has decided to fund and create the new line, after an increase in passengers.

The airport says 1 million passengers have already come through this year.

The line is currently being constructed.

Medford International Airport is hoping the new lane will be open by the end of January.

