Medford non-profit spreading Christmas cheer by feeding 50 families

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford non-profit is spreading the Christmas cheer.

Fifty families in need are now able to make a Christmas meal and get presents. The Medford Earth Angel Foundation held its annual Christmas drive Thursday. The foundation is within Medford’s John L. Scott Real Estate building.

“We have a wonderful community. There are lots of people helping out and we can do our part,” said Andrea Mobley, “I mean it can get very emotional. And we’re just right there with them because we’re just so happy to help them. We really are”.

The non-profit has been in the valley for over 10 years. A tradition they believe is so important, especially in times like the pandemic.