Medford optometrist starts school supply drive

MEDFORD, Or.- Returning to school can be difficult on a regular day. But between the pandemic and recent wildfires, students may need even more support.
That’s why “Insight Vision Therapy” is holding a drive for school supplies.
The optometrist office is inviting people to donate unused school supplies in the wake of the Almeda fire.
Owner Joanna Carter knows binders and pencils probably weren’t the first thing evacuating families grab, but she recognizes how important routine will be to affected students.
“I thought, you know, it would be a blessing to restore some normalcy to these kid’s lives who have lost so much,” Carter said.
Doctor carter encourages donations for every grade and age.
Donations will be accepted from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at InSight’s office in Medford.
Grace Smith is a reporter for NBC5 News. The Chicago native is a recent graduate of the University of Miami with a Communication Honors degree specializing in Broadcast Journalism. She minored in Creative Writing and focused her senior thesis on social media usage and engagement. During her time at the University of Miami, she anchored multiple award-winning student television programs, covering everything from music festivals to the Super Bowl.
Though she loved Miami's beaches, she's thrilled to be in the Pacific Northwest where she can experience all four seasons and have a real Christmas tree! When she’s not at work, you can find Grace glued to any television showing live sports (especially if it’s the Chicago Bears) or attempting a new recipe as she learns to cook.