Home
Medford optometrist starts school supply drive

Medford optometrist starts school supply drive

Local , , , ,

MEDFORD, Or.- Returning to school can be difficult on a  regular day. But between the pandemic and recent wildfires, students may need even more support.

That’s why “Insight Vision Therapy” is holding a drive for school supplies.

The optometrist office is inviting people to donate unused school supplies in the wake of the Almeda fire.

Owner Joanna Carter knows binders and pencils probably weren’t the first thing evacuating families grab, but she recognizes how important routine will be to affected students.

“I thought, you know, it would be a blessing to restore some normalcy to these kid’s lives who have lost so much,” Carter said.

Doctor carter encourages donations for every grade and age.

Donations will be accepted from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at InSight’s office in Medford.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »