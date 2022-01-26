Medford P.D. says ‘tracker’ incidents are sometimes related to domestic violence, stalking cases

MEDFORD, Ore — Following nationwide incidents of trackers being intentionally placed on cars to track people, the Medford Police Department said its seen similar cases tied to domestic violence and stalking.

On Monday, South Medford resident Nicole Parker, shared that she found an Apple AirTag zip-tied underneath her car last Saturday. Her phone notified her than an unknown AirTag was within her area, tracking her movements throughout the day.

Though, Parker said she doesn’t believe the tag was intended for her. MPD confirmed that it is still investigating the case.

MPD Detective Elizabeth Hull did not speak to Parker’s case in particular, but stated it received reports of AirTag placed on cars to track people in the past – but its not common.

“ If they think that there’s a device on their car, I would encourage them to reach out to the police department,” Hull told NBC5 Wednesday. “An officer can provide them with tips on locating the device, or ensuring them that there isn’t a device on the car.”

Detective Hull says she’s seen scenarios of a partner filing a stalking order against the other person when the marriage dissolves. The order is investigated as soon as it is submitted.

“What typically happens is that a patrol officer will take an initial report, and then they will continue the investigation,” Hull said. “Sometimes it’ll get turned over to a detective. If it is domestic violence related, our domestic violence officer will get involved and also assist with the investigation. They are not very common cases. I have seen them occasionally but not very often.”

Hull noted that residents should be extra aware of their surroundings, especially as technology is changing. Because every AirTag is registered, Apple says to contact your local police department immediately if you receive a notification of an unknown device in your area.