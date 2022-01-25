Medford woman warning community after finding Apple AirTag zip-tied underneath car, tracking her

MEDFORD, Ore — A resident is warning the community after finding an Apple Airtag device attached to her car Saturday – tracking her whereabouts throughout the day.

Nicole Parker said she got a random notification of an unknown AirTag device in her area, when she went to her car last Saturday morning. Parker said she didn’t think much of it at first, until she noticed on the map that it tracked her going throughout Medford.

After pinging the device, she heard and later found the device tied near her back wheel on the driver side.

“It showed everywhere I went,” Parker said when she first found it. “I didn’t know if they were trying to take my kid, if they were trying to take my car, if they were trying to target me. I wasn’t sure what was going on but I was very fearful.”

According to Apple, AirTag is intended to keep track of personal items like bags and wallets. Parker immediately notified the Medford Police Department, who is continuing to investigate the situation.

Parker doesn’t think she is the intended target, and believes it may have been placed by someone else who discovered it on their vehicle. She reminds people to always be alert of their surroundings.

The incident is part of a nationwide concern regarding tracking devices in general. An apple spokesperson shared a statement to NBC5, stating it takes customer concerns seriously, and encourages victims to immediately report it to their respective police departments.

“We take customer safety very seriously and are committed to AirTag’s privacy and security. AirTag is designed with a set of proactive features to discourage unwanted tracking — a first in the industry — that both inform users if an unknown AirTag might be with them, and deter bad actors from using an AirTag for nefarious purposes. If users ever feel their safety is at risk, they are encouraged to contact local law enforcement who can work with Apple to provide any available information about the unknown AirTag.” An Apple representative shared in a statement.

IOS users do not need to download an app to detect AirTags. Android users are able to download “Tracker Detect” to pick up tracking devices in the area.