Medford police investigate suicidal man

Medford, Ore. – Crater Lake Avenue is back open after Medford police shut it down to investigate a potentially suicidal armed man.

The incident happened between Grand Avenue and Johnson Street Friday morning, after police heard reports of a potentially armed man inside a house threatening himself.

While outside the home, police say they heard gun shots. Officers and a SWAT team moved in on the house.

Eventually the man surrendered and was taken into custody. Police say he is receiving help.

Meanwhile, police say the gunshots came from another yard. They say a different man in the neighborhood took his own life.

If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts you can call the number 1-800-273-8255.

