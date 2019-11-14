Mental illness and jail discussion being held

MEDFORD, Ore. — A presentation about the mentally ill in jail is being hosted by the local affiliate of National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Marion County Jail commander, Ted Larson and behavioral health specialist Ann Marie Banfield will be leading the discussion.
They will talk about how they’ve diverted the mentally ill from jail.
At one point they had the second highest amount of inmates who were mentally ill in the state.
“There’s estimates anywhere between 60 and 75% of people that are in county jails who have a mental health condition, that doesn’t mean they’re necessarily in there because of their mental health condition, but sometimes they are,” said NAMI S.O. chairman, Meesha Blair.
The presentation is being held right now in the George Prescott room at the Medford Police Department.
