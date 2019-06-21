Mobile library encourages summer reading

MEDFORD, Ore – A mobile library for kids kicked off this morning at Washington Elementary School in an effort to keep kids reading over the summer. The program was created by a teacher at Washington Elementary last year.
Jodi Smith and fellow teachers set up every Friday for an hour to supply children with books to read over the summer.
The mobile library starts at Washington Elementary every Friday at 9 a.m. for an hour. At 10 a.m. they begin driving around neighborhoods to kids who have signed up for books.
According to their Go-Fund-Me page, last summer they reached over 50 students by making deliveries in their van. They say the best part, is connecting the staff and the students.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.